The UN General Assembly at 70: A Conversation With Assistant Secretary of State Sheba Crocker

Seventy years ago, as the world emerged from the devastation of World War II, delegations representing 50 countries came together in San Francisco to create the United Nations and launch a new era based upon a shared vision of peace, human rights, justice, and social progress. This month, the UN General Assembly will convene to address the urgent issues of today, including climate change, violent extremism, sustainable development, and the promotion of peace and security. This ambitious agenda serves as a reminder that the United Nations remains the best forum through which to address many of our most pressing shared challenges.

In advance of the 70th annual session of the UN General Assembly, Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Sheba Crocker discussed the U.S. priorities and previewed some of the key events and activities during the Assembly’s High-Level Week. Carnegie President William J. Burns introduced, and Thomas Carothers moderated.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state

Sheba Crocker

Sheba Crocker was sworn in as U.S. assistant secretary of state for international organization affairs in September 2014.

Thomas Carothers

Thomas Carothers is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.