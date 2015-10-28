Asia’s Economic Outlook: A View From the IMF

Though Asia remains the fastest growing region globally, its growth rate is slowing. Asian economies are contending with China’s slowdown, the U.S. Federal Reserve’s on-again, off-again interest rate liftoff, as well as continued commodity price declines. Are the policies of countries in the region robust enough to deal with these external exigencies, and how successful will they be in steering through the raft of challenges they face in these uncertain times? Join Changyong Rhee as he gives the IMF’s view of Asia’s economic outlook. Carnegie’s Uri Dadush will be the discussant, and Vikram Nehru will moderate.

Changyong Rhee

Changyong Rhee is director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the International Monetary Fund. Prior to joining the Fund, Rhee was chief economist at the Asian Development Bank.

Uri Dadush

Uri Dadush is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He focuses on trends in the global economy and is currently tracking developments in the eurozone crisis.

Vikram Nehru

Vikram Nehru is a senior associate in the Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His research focuses on the economic, political, and strategic issues confronting Asia, particularly Southeast Asia.