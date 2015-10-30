Japan and U.S. Perspectives on Southeast Asia Development

Seventy years after World War II, Southeast Asia stands at a crossroads amid multilateral trade negotiations, economic integration initiatives, political turmoil, and the establishment of new development institutions and regional governance frameworks. How should the United States and Japan respond and contribute constructively? Are the lessons of the past relevant to the challenges ahead? Carnegie hosted a half-day conference bringing together a diverse group of specialists, and combining a retrospective look at U.S. and Japanese involvement in Southeast Asia with a future-oriented view

Agenda

1:30 to 2:00 p.m.

Registration and Seating

2:00 to 2:15 p.m.

Introduction and Opening Remarks

Douglas H. Paal

2:15 to 3:45 p.m.

Japanese and U.S. Approaches to Support Asia-Pacific Development: Past as Prologue?

Masahiro Kawai, Murray Hiebert, Uri Dadush

Moderator: James L. Schoff

4:00 to 5:30 p.m.

Opportunities, Challenges, and Priorities for Asia-Pacific Development in the Future

Takashi Shiraishi, Muthiah Alagappa, Marc Mealy, Craig Steffensen

Moderator: James L. Schoff

5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Reception

Participants

Masahiro Kawai

Masahiro Kawai is a professor in the Graduate School of Public Policy at the University of Tokyo. He previously served as dean and CEO of the Asian Development Bank Institute.

Takashi Shiraishi

Takashi Shiraishi is president of the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies and president of the Institute of Developing Economies-Japan External Trade Organization. He previously served in Japan’s Cabinet Office Council for Science and Technology Policy as both an execitive member and non-standing executive member.

Murray Hiebert

Murray Hiebert serves as senior fellow and deputy director of the Sumitro Chair for Southeast Asia Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, D.C. Prior to joining CSIS, he was senior director for Southeast Asia at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Craig Steffensen

Craig Steffensen is the Representative to the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) North American Representative Office. Previously he served as country director to ADB’s Thailand Resident Mission from 2010 to 2013, during which he helped engineer ADB's re-engagement with Myanmar in 2012.

Marc Mealy

Marc Mealy is the vice president-policy at the US-ASEAN Business Council. Prior to joining the Council Marc spent four years inside the U.S. Congress as international economic and foreign policy advisor to Congressmen Gregory Meeks of New York and a member of the professional staff of the House International Relations Committee.

Muthiah Alagappa

Muthiah Alagappa is a nonresident senior associate in the Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His research focuses primarily on Asian security, the political legitimacy of governments, civil society and political change, and the political role of the military in Asia.

Uri Dadush

Uri Dadush is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He focuses on trends in the global economy and is currently tracking developments in the eurozone crisis.

Douglas H. Paal

Douglas H. Paal is vice president for studies and director of the Asia Pprogram at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as vice chairman of JPMorgan Chase International and as unofficial U.S. representative to Taiwan as director of the American Institute in Taiwan.

James L. Schoff

James L. Schoff is a senior associate in the Carnegie Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japanese relations and regional engagement, Japanese politics and security, and the private sector’s role in Japanese policymaking.