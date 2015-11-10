Who Stinks? Social Protests and Political Change in Lebanon

This summer’s ‘You Stink’ demonstrations in Lebanon began as a response to the garbage crisis that was overwhelming the country. The movement attracted Lebanese people from different regions, economic backgrounds, and sects to the common cause. For many, ‘You Stink’ presented an opportunity to revive a civic movement against rampant corruption in the country. Yet in the past few weeks, the movement seems to have lost its momentum.

The Carnegie Middle East Center brought together a panel of civil society, legal, and media experts to analyze the larger context of this movement and explore its potential for realizing political and social change. Carnegie's Maha Yahya moderated.

Samer Annous

Samer Annous is assistant professor in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at the University of Balamand.

Samer Frangie

Samer Frangie is an assistant professor of Political Science at the American University of Beirut.

Ghida Frangieh

Ghida Frangieh is a Beirut-based lawyer and legal researcher and member of the Legal Agenda.

Hussam Itani

Hussam Itani is former editor of the opinion section at Assafir.

Diana Moukalled

Diana Moukalled is a journalist and a contributing columnist at Asharq Al Awsat. She is also web editor at Future Television.

Maha Yahya

Maha Yahya is senior associate at Carnegie Middle Center in Beirut.