Embracing the Renminbi: Toward Freer Chinese Financial Markets

On November 30, the IMF announced that the renminbi would be included in its basket of reserve currencies, which already includes the U.S. dollar, the euro, the British pound, and the Japanese yen. This decision is the culmination of long-standing efforts by the Chinese government to reform China’s monetary and financial systems and establish a more influential international role for its currency. In addition to its effects on the global financial architecture, the renminbi’s status as a newly minted IMF reserve currency may also complement China’s ongoing economic reforms and expand avenues for investment.



The discussion will focus on issues including:

The impact of the IMF decision on capital allocation in China

Wider selection of investment options for both Chinese and overseas investors

Regulatory concerns for the banking and financial sectors

How the Chinese central bank is likely to manage the renminbi going forward

Implications for Chinese government’s drive to boost domestic innovation and other economic reform measures

