Peacebuilding Through Tech: Lessons From Eurasia and the Middle East

The use of technology in the field of peacebuilding is on the rise, as novel approaches to fostering and promoting peace are needed to tackle persistent conflict. The Eurasia Foundation and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace are pleased to host a Google Hangout to explore how innovators are employing technology to bridge divided communities in Eurasia and the Middle East. The panelists will discuss the role of technology in conflict resolution and reconciliation, and technology’s potential to open alternative paths to peace for increasingly intractable conflicts across the world.

Nino Nanitashvili

Nino Nanitashvili is the lead advisor in the South Caucasus at Elva Community Engagement NGO and head of communications at the International School of Economics, Tbilisi State University.

Chris Dubia

Chris Dubia is an accomplished artist, educationalist, environmental activist, and innovator. He is co-founder of MapWorks Learning and currently serves as the company’s chief of innovation.

Derek Caelin

Derek Caelin is a games designer, games for peace advocate, and a specialist at the PeaceTech Lab.

Paul Stronski

Paul Stronski is senior associate in the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.