event
Should the EU Support Non-Western Democracy?

Mon. December 7th, 2015
Calls for different forms of democracy are becoming more prominent and widespread. The future of global politics will depend greatly on whether and how democracy can be made more effective, participative, and accountable. Yet as Western politicians, diplomats, and experts argue in favor of non-Western democratic forms, it remains unclear what such models should look like.

In his latest Carnegie book, The Puzzle of Non-Western Democracy, Richard Youngs explains why a genuine rethink of democracy support is needed—both inside and outside the West—if democracy is to survive in a reshaped global order.

Youngs discussed these critical issues with Heather Grabbe, Jean Monnet fellow at the European University Institute, and Mikhail Minakov, associate professor in the Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies at the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy. Jan Techau, director of Carnegie Europe, moderated.

Heather Grabbe

Grabbe is director of the Open Society European Policy Institute.

Mikhail Minakov

Richard Youngs

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Youngs is a senior fellow in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, based at Carnegie Europe. He works on EU foreign policy and on issues of international democracy.

Jan Techau

Director , Carnegie Europe

Techau was the director of Carnegie Europe, the European center of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Techau works on EU integration and foreign policy, transatlantic affairs, and German foreign and security policy.