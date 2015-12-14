The Road Through Paris: Online Q&A on the Outcome of COP21

Leaders from around the world met at the UN climate conference (COP21) in Paris to forge a plan for addressing global climate change. What did they achieve and where does the discussion go from here?

Carnegie’s Deborah Gordon, David Livingston, and Wang Tao, along with the University of Calgary’s Joule Bergerson, participated in a Reddit “Ask Us Anything” (AUA) on December 14 to discuss the results of the COP21 Climate Talks and the future of climate change governance. They offered unique perspectives on some of the key challenges facing the world’s largest economies, including the United States, China, Europe, and Canada. This online Q&A is part of a series of AMAs done with the help of the Geopolitics Subreddit.

Click here to read the Reddit AUA.

Deborah Gordon

Deborah Gordon is director of Carnegie’s Energy and Climate Program, where her research focuses on oil and climate change issues in North America and globally.

David Livingston

David Livingston is an associate in Carnegie’s Energy and Climate Program, where his research focuses on trade, markets, and risk.

Wang Tao

Wang Tao is a resident scholar at the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy, where he runs the China and the Developing World Program.

Joule Bergerson

Joule Bergerson is an assistant professor at the University of Calgary. Her primary research interests are systems-level analysis for policy and decision making of energy system investment and management.