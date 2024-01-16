



Deborah Gordon is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Deborah Gordon was the director of the Energy and Climate Program and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A chemical engineer by training, Gordon’s research focuses on oil and climate change issues, both in North America and globally. Her current research has spearheaded the development of the Oil-Climate Index, a first-of-its-kind tool to compare the climate impacts of global oils.

After beginning her career with Chevron, Gordon has managed an active energy and environmental consulting practice, taught at the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies, and directed the Energy Policy Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists. She is a policy entrepreneur who developed motor vehicle feebates while at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory under a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Gordon has testified before Congress, lectures regularly, and has served on National Academy of Sciences committees and the Transportation Research Board Energy Committee. Gordon is currently serving as a nonresident senior fellow at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University.

Gordon’s publications span the field of oil, transportation, climate change, and the environment. She is the author of two books, Steering a New Course and Two Billion Cars (with Daniel Sperling), and has contributed book chapters in edited volumes. Gordon’s articles and quotes have appeared in the National Interest, the Hill, Pacific Standard, Financial Times, Scientific American, International Economy Magazine, About Oil, the Boao Forum for Asia, Huffington Post, Newsweek, Time , the Washington Post, and the New York Times. She has also been featured on ABC News, PBS Great Decisions, NPR’s To the Point, E&E TV On Point, and in numerous other media outlets.



