Five Years, Three Presidents, and Two Parliaments Since January 25: Where is Egypt Headed?

Wed. January 27th, 2016
Beirut, Lebanon

Five years after Egypt’s January 25 uprisings, the country faces increased terror threats from extremist groups and enjoys even less freedoms than before the popular movement toppled the 30-year-old regime of former president Hosni Mubarak. The military and powerful businessmen still vie for political and economic power, and the Muslim Brotherhood and other opposition parties are once again relegated to the background. Five years, three presidents, and two parliaments later, where is Egypt headed?

The Carnegie Middle East Program in Washington and the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut brought together a panel of prominent Egyptian thinkers that was comprised of Hossam Bahgat, Amr Hamzawy, Abdallah Hendawy, and Heba Raouf who discussed the current state of affairs in Egypt.  Michele Dunne moderated from Washington, while Maha Yahya moderated from Beirut.

Political ReformNorth AfricaEgypt
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Hossam Bahgat

Founder of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights

Michele Dunne

Former Nonresident Scholar, Middle East Program

Michele Dunne was a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where her research focuses on political and economic change in Arab countries, particularly Egypt, as well as U.S. policy in the Middle East.

Amr Hamzawy

Director, Middle East Program

Amr Hamzawy is a senior fellow and the director of the Carnegie Middle East Program. His research and writings focus on governance in the Middle East and North Africa, social vulnerability, and the different roles of governments and civil societies in the region.

Abdallah Hendawy

Abdallah Hendawy is a PhD candidate at George Mason University who is an expert on Egyptian Salafist movements.

Heba Raouf

Heba Raouf is a professor at Cairo University who has written on women and Islamism.

Maha Yahya

Director, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yahya is director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.