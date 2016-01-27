Five Years, Three Presidents, and Two Parliaments Since January 25: Where is Egypt Headed?

Five years after Egypt’s January 25 uprisings, the country faces increased terror threats from extremist groups and enjoys even less freedoms than before the popular movement toppled the 30-year-old regime of former president Hosni Mubarak. The military and powerful businessmen still vie for political and economic power, and the Muslim Brotherhood and other opposition parties are once again relegated to the background. Five years, three presidents, and two parliaments later, where is Egypt headed?

The Carnegie Middle East Program in Washington and the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut brought together a panel of prominent Egyptian thinkers that was comprised of Hossam Bahgat, Amr Hamzawy, Abdallah Hendawy, and Heba Raouf who discussed the current state of affairs in Egypt. Michele Dunne moderated from Washington, while Maha Yahya moderated from Beirut.

Hossam Bahgat

Hossam Bahgat is a journalist and human rights defender.

Michele Dunne

Michele Dunne is director and senior associate at the Carnegie Middle East Program in Washington.

Amr Hamzawy

Amr Hamzawy is a former member of Egypt’s Parliament, and a professor at Cairo University and the American University in Cairo.

Abdallah Hendawy

Abdallah Hendawy is a PhD candidate at George Mason University who is an expert on Egyptian Salafist movements.

Heba Raouf

Heba Raouf is a professor at Cairo University who has written on women and Islamism.

Maha Yahya

Maha Yahya is senior associate at the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut.