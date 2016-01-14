Modernizing India’s Transportation Infrastructure for Sustained Growth

India’s transportation infrastructure needs are enormous, and it is by now well recognized that deficits in critical areas such as railways, roads, ports, and airports are a constraint on India’s ambitions to sustain high rates of long-term growth. After decades of underinvestment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has embarked on a concerted effort to upgrade all elements of India’s transportation networks. Union Minister of Railways Suresh Prabhu will outline the current efforts to recapitalize and restructure India’s transportation infrastructure and assess its continuing challenges and the prospects for success. Carnegie’s Ashley J. Tellis will moderate.

Suresh Prabhu

Suresh Prabhu is the union minister of railways and a four-time member of the Lok Sabha from Rajapur Constituency of Maharastra, one of the largest states of India. He has served as India’s industry minister, as well as minister of environment and forests, minister of fertilizers and chemicals, and union minister for power.

Ashley J. Tellis

Ashley J. Tellis is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace specializing in international security, defense, and Asian strategic issues.