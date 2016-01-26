Reforming Ukraine: Conversation With Dmytro Shymkiv and Valerii Pekar

Ukraine has begun numerous reforms on decentralization, judicial independence, debt restructuring, and economic deregulation. Yet the enduring influence of oligarchs, the challenge of corruption, and the slow economic recovery could seriously undermine the viability and sustainability of the country’s reform package. All the while, despite the Minsk accords, which include a ceasefire agreement for eastern Ukraine, Russian-backed aggression there continues and Crimea remains occupied.

At the onset of a new year promising closer political and economic ties with the EU, Carnegie Europe hosted a closed, off-the-record discussion to discuss the progress made and challenges faced by reform efforts in Ukraine.

The discussion featured remarks by Dmytro Shymkiv, deputy head of the Administration of the President of Ukraine and secretary of Ukraine’s National Reforms Council, Valerii Pekar, co-founder of the New Country civic platform, and Pierre Vimont, senior associate at Carnegie Europe. Richard Youngs, senior associate at Carnegie Europe, moderated the discussion.

Valerii Pekar

Valerii Pekar is the co-founder of the New Country civic platform.

Dmytro Shymkiv

Dmytro Shymkiv is the deputy head of the Administration of the President of Ukraine and secretary of Ukraine’s National Reforms Council.

Richard Youngs

Richard Youngs is a senior associate at Carnegie Europe.

Pierre Vimont

Pierre Vimont is a senior associate at Carnegie Europe.