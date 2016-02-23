Reforming Ukraine: State of the Economy and Anticorruption Effort

Extensive reform efforts are under way across Ukraine. Despite significant progress in recent years, economic reforms are proving a daunting challenge. Yet the country will not stabilize its finances until it addresses what both investors and ordinary citizens care about most—corruption. The enduring influence of oligarchs and ingrained corruption must be rooted out before the country’s ambitious reform agenda can be successful.

Carnegie Europe convened a closed, half-day workshop looking at how Ukraine’s economic restructuring and anticorruption reforms are key to the country becoming a transparent, accountable, and effective state—and what the EU can do to support these changes.

Andrei Lobatch, head of the Reform Support Group at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and head of the Project Management Office at Ukraine’s National Reforms Council, Ilona Sologoub, research associate at the Kyiv School of Economics, and Oleksandr Zholud, economist at the International Center for Policy Studies in Kyiv kick-started two working sessions with briefings from Ukraine.

Discussions featured analysis from Carnegie Europe senior associates Thomas de Waal and Pierre Vimont and were moderated by Jana Kobzová, senior program officer at the European Endowment for Democracy, and Svitlana Kobzar, head of the International Affairs Department at Vesalius College in Brussels.

