Rising Democracies Network Meets in India

Mon. February 15th, 2016
New Delhi

In February 2016, Carnegie and the Observer Research Foundation co-hosted a two-day meeting of Carnegie’s Rising Democracies Network in New Delhi, India. The meeting convened a regional subgroup of network members with experts and officials from India, Myanmar, Nepal, and Sri Lanka to discuss the role of external actors in South Asian political change. Members examined a number of case studies, seeking to understand the policy challenges and dilemmas encountered by different actors involved in political change in South Asia, and worked to identify concrete opportunities for supporting human rights and democracy in the region. The Robert Bosch Foundation was an active partner in the meeting.

Political ReformDemocracyForeign PolicySouth AsiaIndiaAfghanistanPakistan
Thomas Carothers

Harvey V. Fineberg Chair for Democracy Studies; Director, Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program

Thomas Carothers, director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, is a leading expert on comparative democratization and international support for democracy.

Richard Youngs

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Youngs is a senior fellow in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, based at Carnegie Europe. He works on EU foreign policy and on issues of international democracy.