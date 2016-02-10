Science and Technology Diplomacy and the U.S.-Japan Alliance

Japan and the United States excel in many fields of technological development, especially robotics, healthcare, energy, and disaster risk reduction. These technologies are becoming increasingly relevant to foreign policy, as nations wrestle with the political and societal impacts of globalization, economic integration, environmental degradation, and—for many countries—aging populations. Looking ahead, a key challenge for the allies is to develop strategies to employ these technological skills for positive effect on the international stage. Carnegie hosted a half-day conference with a diverse group of specialists from Japan and the United States to discuss the role of science and technology in twenty-first century diplomacy.

AGENDA

1:30 to 2:00 p.m.

2:00 to 2:15 p.m.

Introduction and Opening Remarks

Douglas H. Paal

2:15 to 3:45 p.m.

Tokyo and Washington View of Science and Technology Diplomacy

Atushi Sunami, E. William Colglazier, Vaughan Turekian, Teruo Kishi

Moderator: James L. Schoff

4:00 to 5:30 p.m.

Technology Case Study: Robotics

Satoshi Tadokoro, Takeo Kanade, Norman Neureiter, Andrew M. Saidel

Moderator: James L. Schoff

5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Participants

Atsushi Sunami

Atsushi Sunami is executive adviser to the president and deputy director of the Science, Technology and Innovation Policy Program at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies in Japan.

E. William Colglazier

E. William Colglazier is editor-in-chief of Science & Diplomacy and senior scholar in the Center for Science Diplomacy at the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Vaughan Turekian

Vaughan Turekian is science and technology adviser to the secretary of state at the U.S. Department of State.

Teruo Kishi

Teruo Kishi is emeritus professor with a specialty in high performance materials at the University of Tokyo's Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology.

Satoshi Tadokoro

Satoshi Tadokoro is a professor at Tohoku University where he specializes in robotics.

Takeo Kanade

Takeo Kanade is the U.A. and Helen Whitaker University Professor in the Robotics Institute at Carnegie Mellon University.

Norman Neureiter

Norman Neureiter is acting director of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and director of the Association's Center fo Science, Technology, and Security Policy.

Andrew M. Saidel

Andrew M. Saidel is president and chief executive officer of Dynamic Strategies Asia, where he specializes in business development, policy, and investment.

Douglas H. Paal

Douglas H. Paal is vice president for studies and director of the Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

James L. Schoff

James L. Schoff is senior associate in Carnegie's Asia Program where his research focuses on U.S.-Japan relations and regional engagement, Japanese politics and security, and the private sector’s role in Japanese policymaking.