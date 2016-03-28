From Pyongyang to Tehran: U.S. and Japanese Perspectives on Nuclear Deals

Although Japan was not an official party to the U.S.-North Korea Agreed Framework nuclear deal twenty years ago, it was a vital partner in the effort to implement that agreement. The failure of the Agreed Framework taught the allies valuable lessons relevant to the recent multilateral deal with Iran, even though the two agreements are different in many ways. Verification and maintaining incentives for compliance will be important factors in the continued implementation of the Iran deal, and Japan’s membership on the UN Security Council and business relationships with Iran are potential assets for addressing these issues.

What are the most pertinent lessons from the past? And how can Japan and the United States support implementation of the Iran deal? Carnegie hosted a half-day conference discussing these questions.

This conference will be followed by a light reception.

Agenda

1:30 to 2:00 p.m.

Registration and Seating

2:00 to 2:15 p.m.

Introduction and Opening Remarks

George Perkovich

2:15 to 3:45 p.m.

Lessons from the Agreed Framework with North Korea and Implications for Iran

Nobumasa Akiyama, Robert Gallucci, George Perkovich

Moderator: James L. Schoff

4:00 to 5:30 p.m.

Opportunities, Challenges, and Priorities for Asia-Pacific Development in the Future

Koichiro Tanaka, Suzanne Maloney, James M. Acton

Moderator: James L. Schoff ​

5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Reception

Participants

Nobumasa Akiyama

Nobumasa Akiyama is a professor in the Graduate School of Law at Hitotsubashi University in Tokyo where he focuses on nuclear nonproliferation, disarmament, and international politics and security.

Robert Gallucci

Robert Gallucci is distinguished professor in the practice of diplomacy at Georgetown University. He previously served as president of the John D. and Catherine T. Macarthur Foundation.

George Perkovich

George Perkovich is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He works primarily on nuclear strategy and nonproliferation issues, and on South Asian security.

James L. Schoff

James L. Schoff is senior associate in Carnegie's Asia Program where his research focuses on U.S.-Japan relations and regional engagement, Japanese politics and security, and the private sector’s role in Japanese policymaking.

Koichiro Tanaka

Koichiro Tanaka is a managing director of the Institute of Energy Economics of Japan and director of the Institute's Japanese Institute of Middle Eastern Economies.

Suzanne Maloney

Suzanne Maloney is deputy director of the foreign policy program at the Brookings Institution and a senior fellow in the Brookings Center for Middle East Policy and Energy Security and Climate Initiative.

James M. Acton

James M. Acton is co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment. A physicist by training, Acton specializes in nonproliferation, deterrence, and disarmament.