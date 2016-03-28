event

From Pyongyang to Tehran: U.S. and Japanese Perspectives on Nuclear Deals

Mon. March 28th, 2016
Washington, DC

Although Japan was not an official party to the U.S.-North Korea Agreed Framework nuclear deal twenty years ago, it was a vital partner in the effort to implement that agreement. The failure of the Agreed Framework taught the allies valuable lessons relevant to the recent multilateral deal with Iran, even though the two agreements are different in many ways. Verification and maintaining incentives for compliance will be important factors in the continued implementation of the Iran deal, and Japan’s membership on the UN Security Council and business relationships with Iran are potential assets for addressing these issues. 

What are the most pertinent lessons from the past? And how can Japan and the United States support implementation of the Iran deal? Carnegie hosted a half-day conference discussing these questions. 

This conference will be followed by a light reception

Agenda

1:30 to 2:00 p.m.
Registration and Seating 

2:00 to 2:15 p.m.
Introduction and Opening Remarks 
George Perkovich

2:15 to 3:45 p.m. 
Lessons from the Agreed Framework with North Korea and Implications for Iran
Nobumasa Akiyama, Robert Gallucci, George Perkovich
Moderator: James L. Schoff 

4:00 to 5:30 p.m. 
Opportunities, Challenges, and Priorities for Asia-Pacific Development in the Future
Koichiro Tanaka, Suzanne Maloney, James M. Acton
Moderator: James L. Schoff ​

5:30 to 7:00 p.m. 
Reception

Participants

Nobumasa Akiyama

Nobumasa Akiyama is a professor in the Graduate School of Law at Hitotsubashi University in Tokyo where he focuses on nuclear nonproliferation, disarmament, and international politics and security.

Robert Gallucci

Robert Gallucci is distinguished professor in the practice of diplomacy at Georgetown University. He previously served as president of the John D. and Catherine T. Macarthur Foundation.

George Perkovich

George Perkovich is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He works primarily on nuclear strategy and nonproliferation issues, and on South Asian security.

James L. Schoff

James L. Schoff is senior associate in Carnegie's Asia Program where his research focuses on U.S.-Japan relations and regional engagement, Japanese politics and security, and the private sector’s role in Japanese policymaking.

Koichiro Tanaka

Koichiro Tanaka is a managing director of the Institute of Energy Economics of Japan and director of the Institute's Japanese Institute of Middle Eastern Economies.

Suzanne Maloney

Suzanne Maloney is deputy director of the foreign policy program at the Brookings Institution and a senior fellow in the Brookings Center for Middle East Policy and Energy Security and Climate Initiative.

James M. Acton

James M. Acton is co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment. A physicist by training, Acton specializes in nonproliferation, deterrence, and disarmament.

SecurityNuclear PolicyForeign PolicyMiddle EastIranEast AsiaJapanNorth Korea
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Nobumasa Akiyama

Nobumasa Akiyama is a professor at the graduate school of Law and the school of International and Public Policy at Hitotsubashi University.

Robert Gallucci

Robert Gallucci is distinguished professor in the practice of diplomacy at Georgetown University. He previously served as president of the John D. and Catherine T. Macarthur Foundation.

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.

James L. Schoff

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

James L. Schoff was a senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japan relations and regional engagement, Japanese technology innovation, and regional trade and security dynamics.

Koichiro Tanaka

Koichiro Tanaka is a managing director of the Institute of Energy Economics of Japan and director of the Institute's Japanese Institute of Middle Eastern Economies.

Suzanne Maloney

Suzanne Maloney is the vice president and director of the Foreign Policy program at the Brookings Institution.

James M. Acton

Jessica T. Mathews Chair, Co-director, Nuclear Policy Program

Acton holds the Jessica T. Mathews Chair and is co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.