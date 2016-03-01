Myanmar’s Burden of High Expectations

By April 1 Myanmar will have elected its new president, heralding the end of over six decades of authoritarianism. But the new administration—burdened with high expectations, little administrative experience, and a looming military presence circumscribing its every move—faces daunting economic, social, and political challenges. Since general elections in November 2015, the political scene in Myanmar has changed rapidly, highlighting the complexity of the democratic transition taking place. Mary Callahan, U Aung Din, and Christina Fink made sense of these developments, examined their implications for the peaceful handover of power in April, and gave their assessment on what to expect in the aftermath. Carnegie’s Vikram Nehru moderated.

