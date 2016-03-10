Online Q&A on Russian Foreign Policy

Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and intervention in Syria, Putin’s foreign policy has highlighted his country’s aspirations to regain its status as a key geopolitical player. To help make sense of Russia’s increasingly assertive and disruptive behavior, Andrew S. Weiss and Paul Stronski participated in a Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ on March 10, 2016. Participants asked these seasoned former U.S. government experts about topics related to Russian foreign policy. This online Q&A is part of a series of AMAs done with the help of the Geopolitics Subreddit.

Click here to read the Reddit AUA.

Andrew S. Weiss

Andrew S. Weiss is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and oversees Carnegie’s work on Russia and Eurasia. He served previously on the National Security Council (NSC) staff, the State Department and the Department of Defense.

Paul Stronski

Paul Stronski is senior associate in the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his research focuses on the relationship between Russia and neighboring countries in Central Asia and the South Caucasus. A former career diplomat, he served at the NSC under President Obama.