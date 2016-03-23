U.S.-Germany Cyber Bilateral Stakeholder Meeting

Representatives from the United States and Germany met in mid-March to discuss international cybersecurity, internet governance, and human rights online, among other cyber issues, during the U.S.-Germany Cyber Bilateral Meeting. As the fourth bilateral engagement of its kind, the meeting was followed by a session with stakeholders from the private sector, civil society, and technical community, as well as think tank and academic communities from both sides of the Atlantic.

The Carnegie Cyber Policy Initiative’s Tim Maurer hosted a stakeholder meeting convening participants from industry, civil society, think tanks, and academia in the United States and Germany to discuss outcomes from the meeting. Participants were briefed on the discussions by the heads of each delegation, Christopher Painter, the coordinator for cyber issues at the U.S. Department of State, and German Ambassador Thomas Fitschen, the director for the United Nations, International Cyber Policy, and Counterterrorism. The delegations, consisting of officials from several government agencies, also solicited input from the participants for the second multistakeholder U.S.-Germany Cyber Dialogue, which will take place at a date to be determined in the near future. The discussion included participants’ feedback following the first multi-stakeholder Cyber Dialogue as well as suggestions for the Dialogue’s format and agenda.

The governments’ Joint Statement on U.S.-Germany Cyber Bilateral Meeting is available here.