After the Summit: U.S. Efforts to Strengthen Nuclear Security

The recently-concluded Nuclear Security Summit highlighted the critical importance of preventing nuclear terrorism by securing vulnerable nuclear and radiological materials worldwide. The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) plays a major role in implementing this mission in the United States, with the goals of maintaining the safety and security of the U.S. nuclear arsenal; preventing nuclear proliferation and terrorism; and providing naval nuclear propulsion. As focus shifts toward implementing the commitments undertaken in the Summit, how will the NNSA prioritize the challenges and opportunities it confronts?

Lt. Gen. Frank G. Klotz (Ret.) described the NNSA’s outlook and priorities across the nuclear security landscape. Carnegie’s George Perkovich moderated.

Frank G. Klotz

Frank G. Klotz is undersecretary for nuclear security and administrator for the National Nuclear Security Administration.

George Perkovich

George Perkovich is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.