After the Summit: U.S. Efforts to Strengthen Nuclear Security

Tue. April 26th, 2016
Washington, DC

The recently-concluded Nuclear Security Summit highlighted the critical importance of preventing nuclear terrorism by securing vulnerable nuclear and radiological materials worldwide. The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) plays a major role in implementing this mission in the United States, with the goals of maintaining the safety and security of the U.S. nuclear arsenal; preventing nuclear proliferation and terrorism; and providing naval nuclear propulsion. As focus shifts toward implementing the commitments undertaken in the Summit, how will the NNSA prioritize the challenges and opportunities it confronts?

Lt. Gen. Frank G. Klotz (Ret.) described the NNSA’s outlook and priorities across the nuclear security landscape. Carnegie’s George Perkovich moderated.

Frank Klotz

Frank G. Klotz is undersecretary for nuclear security and administrator for the National Nuclear Security Administration.

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.