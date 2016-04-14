event

Supporting Tunisia’s Imperiled Transition

Thu. April 14th, 2016
Washington, DC

Tunisia remains the Arab Awakening’s last best hope. Its political transition is as remarkable as it is fragile—imperiled by both security challenges and significant socioeconomic obstacles. Carnegie hosted a discussion of how Tunisia and its international partners can forge a new and more constructive dynamic and reverse the country’s recent troubling trajectory. This event launched ​a new Carnegie report entitled Between Peril and Promise: A New Framework for Partnership With Tunisia.

Agenda

Registration and Breakfast

9:00 a.m.
Welcoming Remarks

9:05 a.m.
Remarks on a Tunisian Framework for Partnership 

9:10 to 10:05 a.m.
Remarks 

  • Tunisian Minister of Development, Investment, and International Cooperation Yassine Brahim
  • Moderator: Marwan Muasher, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace​

10:15 to 11:30 a.m.
Perspectives From the Private Sector

11:30 to 12:15 p.m.
Keynote Remarks 

Participants

Antony J. Blinken

Antony J. Blinken is the United States deputy secretary of state.

Yassine Brahim

Yassine Brahim is the Tunisian Minister of development, investment, and international cooperation.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Bowman Cutter

Bowman Cutter is a senior fellow and director of the Next American Economy Project at the Roosevelt Institute.

Naceur Hidoussi

Naceur Hidoussi is founder of Hexabyte, a Tunisian telecommunications company.

Mohamed Malouche

Mohamed Malouche is founder of the Tunisian American Young Professionals.

Samia Msadek

Samia Msadek is director of the Governance Global Practice Group at the World Bank Group.

Marwan Muasher

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Marwan Muasher

Vice President for Studies

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. Muasher served as foreign minister (2002–2004) and deputy prime minister (2004–2005) of Jordan, and his career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.

William J. Burns

Former President

William J. Burns was president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Antony J. Blinken

Yassine Brahim

Yassine Brahim is the leader of the secular liberal Afek Tounes party and former minister of development, investment and international Cooperation.

Bowman Cutter

Samia Msadek

Naceur Hidoussi

Mohamed Malouche