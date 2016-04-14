Supporting Tunisia’s Imperiled Transition

Registration
Tunisia remains the Arab Awakening’s last best hope. Its political transition is as remarkable as it is fragile—imperiled by both security challenges and significant socioeconomic obstacles. Carnegie hosted a discussion of how Tunisia and its international partners can forge a new and more constructive dynamic and reverse the country’s recent troubling trajectory. This event launched a new Carnegie report entitled Between Peril and Promise: A New Framework for Partnership With Tunisia.
Agenda
9:00 a.m.
Welcoming Remarks
- William J. Burns, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
9:05 a.m.
Remarks on a Tunisian Framework for Partnership
- Marwan Muasher, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
9:10 to 10:05 a.m.
Remarks
- Tunisian Minister of Development, Investment, and International Cooperation Yassine Brahim
- Moderator: Marwan Muasher, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
10:15 to 11:30 a.m.
Perspectives From the Private Sector
- Bowman Cutter, Roosevelt Institute
- Naceur Hidoussi, Hexabyte
- Samia Msadek, World Bank Group
- Moderator: Mohamed Malouche, Tunisian American Young Professionals
11:30 to 12:15 p.m.
Keynote Remarks
- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken
- Moderator: William J. Burns, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Antony J. Blinken
Antony J. Blinken is the United States deputy secretary of state.
Yassine Brahim
Yassine Brahim is the Tunisian Minister of development, investment, and international cooperation.
William J. Burns
William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Bowman Cutter
Bowman Cutter is a senior fellow and director of the Next American Economy Project at the Roosevelt Institute.
Naceur Hidoussi
Naceur Hidoussi is founder of Hexabyte, a Tunisian telecommunications company.
Mohamed Malouche
Mohamed Malouche is founder of the Tunisian American Young Professionals.
Samia Msadek
Samia Msadek is director of the Governance Global Practice Group at the World Bank Group.
Marwan Muasher
Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.