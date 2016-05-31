event

Online Q&A on U.S.-India Relations

Tue. May 31st, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Washington, DC on June 7 and 8—his fourth trip to the United States since assuming office in 2014. Prime Minister Modi’s visit will include an address before a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress, a keynote speech to the U.S.-India Business Council, and private meetings with U.S. President Barack Obama and key Cabinet officials. His visit will focus on the U.S.-India bilateral relationship; a partnership President Obama has called the “defining relationship of the twenty-first century.” 

Ahead of Modi’s visit, C. Raja Mohan, director of Carnegie India, and Milan Vaishnav, senior associate in Carnegie’s South Asia program, discussed recent trends in the U.S.-India relationship (including Modi’s track record in his first two years in office) and prospects for its future as part of a Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ on Tuesday, May 31. This online Q&A is part of a series of AMAs done with the help of the Geopolitics Subreddit

C. RAJA MOHAN

C. Raja Mohan is director of Carnegie India. A leading analyst of India’s foreign policy, Mohan is also an expert on South Asian security, great-power relations in Asia, and arms control. Follow him on Twitter @MohanCRaja.

MILAN VAISHNAV

Milan Vaishnav is senior associate in the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he works on the political economy of India. Follow him on Twitter @MilanV

