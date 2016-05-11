event

Personal Narratives From the Conflict in Syria

Wed. May 11th, 2016
Washington, DC

Drawing from years of experience covering Syria for Vanity Fair, Newsweek, and the New York Times, award-winning journalist Janine di Giovanni provides an unflinching account of the conflict and the lives it has impacted in her new book, The Morning They Came for Us. Carnegie hosted an in-depth discussion with the author on her latest work. Carnegie’s Perry Cammack moderated. 

Janine di Giovanni

Janine di Giovanni is the Middle East editor of Newsweek and a contributing editor of Vanity Fair.

Perry Cammack

Perry Cammack is an associate in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Political ReformDemocracySecurityNorth AmericaUnited StatesMiddle EastSyria
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Janine di Giovanni

Perry Cammack

Former Nonresident Fellow, Middle East Program

Perry Cammack was a nonresident fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he focuses on long-term regional trends and their implications for American foreign policy.