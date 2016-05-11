Personal Narratives From the Conflict in Syria

Drawing from years of experience covering Syria for Vanity Fair, Newsweek, and the New York Times, award-winning journalist Janine di Giovanni provides an unflinching account of the conflict and the lives it has impacted in her new book, The Morning They Came for Us. Carnegie hosted an in-depth discussion with the author on her latest work. Carnegie’s Perry Cammack moderated.

Janine di Giovanni

Janine di Giovanni is the Middle East editor of Newsweek and a contributing editor of Vanity Fair.

Perry Cammack

Perry Cammack is an associate in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.