Rising Democracies Network Meets in Washington, DC

Mon. May 2nd, 2016
Washington, DC

In May 2016, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted a two-day meeting of Carnegie’s Rising Democracies Network in Washington, DC. The meeting convened network members as well as local experts and officials in the areas of foreign policy and human rights. Discussions focused primarily on the future of international democracy support in a global context rife with setbacks and challenges, and on the state of U.S. democracy support at home and abroad. Members also examined the role of regional actors—both regional institutions and national governments—in democracy support in four major regions: Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Central Europe and Turkey. Members worked to identify ways to strengthen pro-democratic cooperation between Western and non-Western policy actors. The Robert Bosch Stiftung was an active partner in the meeting.

Thomas Carothers

Harvey V. Fineberg Chair for Democracy Studies; Director, Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program

Thomas Carothers, director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, is a leading expert on comparative democratization and international support for democracy.

Richard Youngs

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Youngs is a senior fellow in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, based at Carnegie Europe. He works on EU foreign policy and on issues of international democracy.