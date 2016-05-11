event
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Russian and Iranian Perspectives on Syria

Wed. May 11th, 2016
Beirut, Lebanon

The “cessations of hostilities” agreement for Syria, brokered in part by Russia, is breaking down—and violence is escalating across large areas of the country, especially in Aleppo. This seriously undermines the chances of international powers reaching a peace accord in Geneva as the deadly conflict enters its sixth year.  With the apparent retrenchment of regional and international powers in their negotiating positions, what are the prospects for Syria?

Carnegie Middle East Center brought together a panel of experts and academics to discuss the Russian and Iranian perspectives on the current crisis in Syria. Carnegie's Maha Yahya moderated.

Political ReformMiddle EastSyriaLevant
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Nasser Hadian

Nasser Hadian is a professor of political science at the University of Tehran.

Nikolay Kozhanov

Former nonresident scholar, Foreign and Security Policy Program, Moscow Center

Kozhanov is a former nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Moscow Center and a contributing expert to the Moscow-based Institute of the Middle East.

Yezid Sayigh

Senior Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yezid Sayigh is a senior fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, where he leads the program on Civil-Military Relations in Arab States (CMRAS). His work focuses on the comparative political and economic roles of Arab armed forces, the impact of war on states and societies, the politics of postconflict reconstruction and security sector transformation in Arab transitions, and authoritarian resurgence.

Maha Yahya

Director, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yahya is director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.