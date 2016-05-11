Russian and Iranian Perspectives on Syria

The “cessations of hostilities” agreement for Syria, brokered in part by Russia, is breaking down—and violence is escalating across large areas of the country, especially in Aleppo. This seriously undermines the chances of international powers reaching a peace accord in Geneva as the deadly conflict enters its sixth year. With the apparent retrenchment of regional and international powers in their negotiating positions, what are the prospects for Syria?

Carnegie Middle East Center brought together a panel of experts and academics to discuss the Russian and Iranian perspectives on the current crisis in Syria. Carnegie's Maha Yahya moderated.

Nasser Hadian

Nasser Hadian is a professor of political science at the University of Tehran.

Nikolay Khozanov

Nikolay Khozanov is a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Moscow Center and a contributing expert to the Moscow-based Institute of the Middle East.

Yezid Sayigh

Yezid Sayigh is a senior associate at the Carnegie Middle East Center.

Maha Yahya

Maha Yahya is a senior associate and acting director of the Carnegie Middle East Center.