A New Strategy for NATO’s Southern Flank

NATO’s Southern flank poses a set of unique challenges for the alliance. As complex and diverse threats arise from both state and nonstate actors, the heterogeneity of the landscape calls for a tailored, sustainable, and effective policy response. Amid growing populism in the West, conflicting threat perceptions, and divisive questions across allies over budgets and burden sharing, how can NATO respond to this new configuration of challenges?

To mark the launch of a new Carnegie paper, “A Threat-Based Strategy for NATO’s Southern Flank,” and ahead of the July 8–9 NATO summit in Warsaw, co-author Sinan Ülgen was joined by Ana Santos Pinto, assistant professor at the University of Lisbon, Tacan Ildem, NATO assistant secretary general for public diplomacy, and Panayotis Tsakonas, professor of international relations, security studies, and foreign policy analysis at the University of the Aegean, for a lively discussion. The event was moderated by Carnegie Europe’s director, Jan Techau.

Tacan Ildem

Tacan Ildem is the NATO assistant secretary general for public diplomacy.

Ana Santos Pinto

Ana Santos Pinto is an assistant professor at the University of Lisbon

Panayotis Tsakonas

Panayotis Tsakonas is a professor of international relations, security studies, and foreign policy analysis at the department of Mediterranean Studies of the University of the Aegean.

Sinan Ülgen

Sinan Ülgen is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe.

Jan Techau

Jan Techau is the director of Carnegie Europe.