Discussion with Afghanistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Karzai

On June 16, 2016, the Carnegie Moscow Center hosted Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Hekmat Karzai to discuss the country’s political, economic, and military situation as well as future development prospects and security challenges in the region.

Moderated by the Carnegie Moscow Center Director Dmitri Trenin, the discussion ranged from issues surrounding the current refugee crisis facing Europe to the threat of Islamic radicalism in Central Asia. Mr. Karzai stressed the importance for Afghanistan of continued cooperation with Russia and the international community in order to bolster political and economic development efforts in the country and mitigate security threats.

Hekmat Karzai

Hekmat Karzai is Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan.

Dmitri Trenin

Dmitri Trenin is director of Carnegie Moscow Center and chair of its Foreign and Security Policy Program.