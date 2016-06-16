event
Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Discussion with Afghanistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Karzai

Thu. June 16th, 2016
Moscow

On June 16, 2016, the Carnegie Moscow Center hosted Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Hekmat Karzai to discuss the country’s political, economic, and military situation as well as future development prospects and security challenges in the region.

Moderated by the Carnegie Moscow Center Director Dmitri Trenin, the discussion ranged from issues surrounding the current refugee crisis facing Europe to the threat of Islamic radicalism in Central Asia. Mr. Karzai stressed the importance for Afghanistan of continued cooperation with Russia and the international community in order to bolster political and economic development efforts in the country and mitigate security threats. 

Hekmat Karzai

Hekmat Karzai is Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan.

Dmitri Trenin

Dmitri Trenin is director of Carnegie Moscow Center and chair of its Foreign and Security Policy Program. 

South AsiaAfghanistan
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Hekmat Karzai

Dmitri Trenin

Former Director, Carnegie Moscow Center

Trenin was director of the Carnegie Moscow Center from 2008 to early 2022.