Oil Market Futures: The Policy and Politics Shaping Twenty-First Century Energy

The fall in prices has turned the oil market upside down over the past two years. The prospect of sustained low oil prices and policies designed to meet commitments in the Paris climate agreement are likely to shape the future of geopolitics, oil demand, and efforts to reform global fossil fuel subsidies.

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted a half-day event to discuss the changing energy landscape and its implications, with a keynote address by U.S. State Department Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs Amos J Hochstein, and the presentation of the “Oil Market Futures” report by Cambridge Econometrics and partners.

Speakers

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Claire Casey

Claire Casey is the managing director at Garten Rothkopf.

Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen is the head of Energy Commodities Research at Barclays.

Deborah Gordon

Deborah Gordon is director of Carnegie’s Energy and Climate Program, where her research focuses on oil and climate change issues in North America and globally.

Amos J Hochstein

Amos J Hochstein currently serves as the special envoy and coordinator for International Energy Affairs, leading the Bureau of Energy Resources at the U.S. Department of State.

Drew Kodjak

Drew Kodjak is the executive director of the International Council on Clean Transportation.

Kevin Massy

Kevin Massy is the director of International Affairs at Statoil and the associate director of the Energy and Security Initiative at Brookings.

David Livingston

David Livingston is an associate in Carnegie’s Energy and Climate Program, where his research focuses on innovation, market, and risks.

Matthew Piotrowski

Matt Piotrowski is a reporter and deputy editor of The Fuse, a news and commentary platform supported by Securing America’s Future Energy.

Varun Sivaram

Varun Sivaram is the Douglas Dillon Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.