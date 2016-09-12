event
Russia and Japan: Getting History Right

Since the visit of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan to Sochi in May 2016, relations between Tokyo and Moscow have developed rapidly, adding a new aspect to the Russian historic “Pivot to Asia.” Japan has emerged as a major participant in the Eastern Economic Forum to be held in Vladivostok on September 2–3, 2016. However, there remain a number of historically rooted problems between Russia and Japan, including the territorial issue.

Two leading experts, Dmitry Streltsov and Kaoru Iokibe, discussed these topics and shared the results of their research, conducted for the Carnegie Center.

Carnegie’s Alexander Gabuev moderated.

Dmitry Streltsov

Dmitry Streltsov is head of the Department of Oriental Studies at MGIMO-University.

Kaoru Iokibe

Kaoru Iokibe is Professor, Graduate Schools for Law and Politics, University of Tokyo.

Alexander Gabuev

Alexander Gabuev is a senior associate and the chair of the Russia in the Asia-Pacific Program at the Carnegie Moscow Center.

