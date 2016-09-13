U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz on Future Nuclear Challenges

The Obama administration has made significant progress in securing nuclear materials, eliminating unnecessary nuclear stockpiles, and reaching a comprehensive agreement with Iran. However, much remains to be done globally in order to harness the power of nuclear energy while reducing the risk of nuclear materials and technologies falling into malicious hands.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz discussed future challenges and priorities in building a sustainable global nuclear order. Carnegie President William J. Burns introduced, and James Acton moderated.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Ernest Moniz

Ernest Moniz is the United States secretary of energy, serving under U.S. President Barack Obama since May 2013.

James Acton

James Acton is co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.