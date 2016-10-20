event

2016 WJP Rule of Law Index Launch Event

Thu. October 20th, 2016
Washington, DC

Strengthening the rule of law is essential for anyone interested in advancing peace, equity, and opportunity. Measuring how well countries adhere to the rule of law in practice can be a first step in setting benchmarks, stimulating and guiding reforms, and deepening understanding and appreciation for its fundamental features. Join us for the launch of the 2016 WJP Rule of Law Index.

The WJP Rule of Law Index is the world’s leading source for original data on the rule of law, relying on over 100,000 household and expert surveys to measure how the rule of law is experienced by ordinary people worldwide. The 2016 edition expands coverage to 113 countries and offers scores and rankings reflecting government openness and accountability, access to justice, corruption, human rights, security, and more.

Following an introduction of the latest Index findings, a panel will discuss the state of the rule of law worldwide—and why it matters to us all.

Introduction

Robert B. Gifford

Robert B. Gifford is the director of the Office of Criminal Justice Assistance and Partnership at the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs at the U.S. Department of State

Welcome

William H. Neukom

William H. Neukom is the founder and CEO of the World Justice Project.

Presentation

Alejandro Ponce

Alejandro Ponce is a chief research officer at the World Justice Project.

Panelists

Juan Carlos Botero

Juan Carlos Botero is the executive director of the World Justice Project.

Mondli Makhanya

Mondli Makhanya is the editor at large of City Press. He was previously the chairman of the South African National Editors’ Forum.

Marwan Muasher

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies and director of the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Moderator

Rachel Kleinfeld

Rachel Kleinfeld is a senior associate in the Democracy and Rule of Law Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Democracy
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Robert Gifford

Robert B. Gifford is the director of the Office of Criminal Justice Assistance and Partnership at the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs at the U.S. Department of State

William Neukom

William H. Neukom is the founder and CEO of the World Justice Project.

Alejandro Ponce

Alejandro Ponce is the Chief Research Officer of the World Justice Project. He joined the WJP as Senior Economist and is one of the original designers and a lead author of the WJP Rule of Law Index. He previously worked as a researcher at Yale University and an economist at the World Bank.

Juan Carlos Botero

Juan Carlos Botero is the executive director of the World Justice Project.

Mondli Makhanya

Mondli Makhanya is the editor at large of City Press. He was previously the chairman of the South African National Editors’ Forum.

Marwan Muasher

Vice President for Studies

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. Muasher served as foreign minister (2002–2004) and deputy prime minister (2004–2005) of Jordan, and his career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.

Rachel Kleinfeld

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Rachel Kleinfeld is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, where she focuses on issues of rule of law, security, and governance in democracies experiencing polarization, violence, and other governance problems.