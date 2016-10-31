The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Implications for Military Operations and Privacy

Registration
The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Carnegie Mellon University invite you to the first session of their joint Carnegie Colloquium on Digital Governance and Security. This Colloquium is a two-part event taking place in Washington on October 31 and in Pittsburgh on December 2, bringing together the policy experts from the Carnegie Endowment for Internationals Peace’s global network and the technical experts at Carnegie Mellon University.
AGENDA
10:30 a.m.
Welcome
William J. Burns, Subra Suresh
10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
The Future of Consumer Privacy: Machine Learning and New International Data Protection
Setting the Stage: Andrew Moore
Edward W. Felten, Yuet Ming Tham, Paul Timmers
Moderator: Ben Scott
12:15 to 1:30 p.m.
Robot Demonstrations
Howie Choset’s Snake Robots, Ralph Hollis’ Ballbot, George Kantor's Robotanist
A light lunch will be served.
1:30 to 3:00 p.m.
International Perspectives: Autonomy and Counter-autonomy in Military Operations
Setting the Stage: David Brumley
R.S. Panwar, Daniel Reisner, Mary Wareham
Moderator: George Perkovich
SPEAKERS
David Brumley
David Brumley is the director of CyLab Security and Privacy Institute at Carnegie Mellon University.
William J. Burns
William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.
Edward W. Felten
Edward W. Felten is deputy U.S. chief technology officer at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
Tim Maurer
Tim Maurer is an associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and co-leads the Cyber Policy Initiative
Andrew W. Moore
Andrew W. Moore is dean of the School of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University.
R.S. Panwar
Lt. Gen. Dr. R.S. Panwar is the former colonel commandant of the Indian Army Corps of Signals.
George Perkovich
George Perkovich is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Daniel Reisner
Daniel Reisner is a partner at Herzog, Fox & Neeman and former head of Israel Defense Force’s International Law Department.
Ben Scott
Ben Scott is a non-residential fellow at the Center for Internet and Society at Stanford Law School.
Subra Suresh
Subra Suresh is the ninth president of Carnegie Mellon University. He previously served as director of the National Science Foundation.
Yuet Ming Tham
Yuet Ming Tham is a partner at Sidley Austin’s Hong Kong office. She focuses on privacy, cross-border compliance, and investigations.
Paul Timmers
Paul Timmers is Director of the Sustainable & Secure Society Directorate in the European Commission Communications Networks, Content and Technologies Directorate General (DG CONNECT).
Mary Wareham
Mary Wareham is advocacy director of the Arms Division at Human Rights Watch and global coordinator of the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots.
More information on the Colloquium’s second session in Pittsburgh on December 2 will be coming soon.