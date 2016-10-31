The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Implications for Military Operations and Privacy

Watch video from both panels below

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Carnegie Mellon University invite you to the first session of their joint Carnegie Colloquium on Digital Governance and Security. This Colloquium is a two-part event taking place in Washington on October 31 and in Pittsburgh on December 2, bringing together the policy experts from the Carnegie Endowment for Internationals Peace’s global network and the technical experts at Carnegie Mellon University.

AGENDA

10:30 a.m.

Welcome

William J. Burns, Subra Suresh

10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The Future of Consumer Privacy: Machine Learning and New International Data Protection

Setting the Stage: Andrew Moore

Edward W. Felten, Yuet Ming Tham, Paul Timmers

Moderator: Ben Scott

12:15 to 1:30 p.m.

Robot Demonstrations

Howie Choset’s Snake Robots, Ralph Hollis’ Ballbot, George Kantor's Robotanist

A light lunch will be served.

1:30 to 3:00 p.m.

International Perspectives: Autonomy and Counter-autonomy in Military Operations

Setting the Stage: David Brumley

R.S. Panwar, Daniel Reisner, Mary Wareham

Moderator: George Perkovich

SPEAKERS

David Brumley

David Brumley is the director of CyLab Security and Privacy Institute at Carnegie Mellon University.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Edward W. Felten

Edward W. Felten is deputy U.S. chief technology officer at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Tim Maurer

Tim Maurer is an associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and co-leads the Cyber Policy Initiative

Andrew W. Moore

Andrew W. Moore is dean of the School of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University.

R.S. Panwar

Lt. Gen. Dr. R.S. Panwar is the former colonel commandant of the Indian Army Corps of Signals.

George Perkovich

George Perkovich is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Daniel Reisner

Daniel Reisner is a partner at Herzog, Fox & Neeman and former head of Israel Defense Force’s International Law Department.

Ben Scott

Ben Scott is a non-residential fellow at the Center for Internet and Society at Stanford Law School.

Subra Suresh

Subra Suresh is the ninth president of Carnegie Mellon University. He previously served as director of the National Science Foundation.

Yuet Ming Tham

Yuet Ming Tham is a partner at Sidley Austin’s Hong Kong office. She focuses on privacy, cross-border compliance, and investigations.

Paul Timmers

Paul Timmers is Director of the Sustainable & Secure Society Directorate in the European Commission Communications Networks, Content and Technologies Directorate General (DG CONNECT).

Mary Wareham

Mary Wareham is advocacy director of the Arms Division at Human Rights Watch and global coordinator of the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots.

More information on the Colloquium’s second session in Pittsburgh on December 2 will be coming soon.