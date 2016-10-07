Thinking Strategically About Women’s Political Empowerment

With democracy struggling in many countries, providers of democracy support are looking to tailor assistance strategies to respond to the growing variety of troubled transitional contexts. Aiding women's political empowerment—a crucial area of international aid for democracy as well as for development more generally—shares this challenge. How can aid providers and activists alike think more strategically about women's political empowerment?

At a symposium co-hosted by the National Democratic Institute and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Thomas Carothers presented on this topic. He drew from his new Carnegie paper, Democracy Support Strategies: Leading with Women’s Political Empowerment, written in cooperation with the National Democratic Institute. Anne Marie Goetz and Neil Levine joined as discussants. Sandra Pepera moderated. Lunch was available starting at noon.

Thomas Carothers

Thomas Carothers is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Anne Marie Goetz

Anne Marie Goetz is a clinical professor at the Center for Global Affairs at New York University. She was previously chief advisor on peace and security at UN Women.

Neil Levine

Neil Levine is the director of the Center for Excellence on Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor at USAID.

Sandra Pepera

Sandra Pepera is the director for Gender, Women and Democracy at the National Democratic Institute.