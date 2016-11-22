Online Q&A on the Geopolitics of Cybersecurity

Advancements in artificial intelligence and the continued expansion of the Internet are changing how nations and people interact with one another. In this fast-changing landscape, emerging technologies, including their security flashpoints, are challenging existing norms and ethics.

To make sense of where we are and what is ahead specifically in the intersection of cybersecurity and foreign policy, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Carnegie Mellon University hosted the first session of their joint Carnegie Colloquium on Digital Governance and Security on October 31 in Washington DC. The second session will be held on December 2 in Pittsburgh.

On Tuesday, November 22, the two co-chairs of the Carnegie Colloquium hosted an online discussion of the geopolitics of cyber security. Tim Maurer, co-director of the Cyber Policy Initiative at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and David Brumley, director of CyLab Security and Privacy Institute at Carnegie Mellon University, participated.

This online Q&A was part of a series of AMAs done with the help of the Geopolitics Subreddit.

Tim Maurer

Tim Maurer is an associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and co-leads the Cyber Policy Initiative.

David Brumley

David Brumley is the director of CyLab Security and Privacy Institute at Carnegie Mellon University.