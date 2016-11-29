Sino-Indian Relations in Turbulence

Sino-Indian relations have hit a rough patch in recent months. China’s opposition to India’s Nuclear Suppliers Group membership, Beijing’s continued support for Pakistan on issues of terrorism, and its continued obstinacy with respect to territorial claims in the South China Sea, have cast a shadow on Sino-Indian relations. These tensions exacerbate the ongoing border dispute and Indian concerns about China’s other activities in the region, such as in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. Manoj Joshi analyzed the sharpened discord in the relationship and shed light on India’s and China’s paths forward. Daniel Twining joined the discussion. Carnegie’s Ashley J. Tellis moderated.

Manoj Joshi

Manoj Joshi is a distinguished fellow at the Observer Research Foundation. He is a journalist and TV commentator and has written widely on national security and international politics.

Daniel Twining

Daniel Twining is director and senior fellow of the Asia Program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

Ashley J. Tellis

Ashley J. Tellis is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace specializing in international security, defense, and Asian strategic issues.