One of the most remarkable stories of immigration in the last half century is that of Indians to the United States. Not only do people of Indian origin now make up a little over one percent of the American population, but they have become the most-educated and highest-income group in the world’s most advanced nation. The Other One Percent: Indians in America, co-authored by Sanjoy Chakravorty, Devesh Kapur, and Nirvikar Singh, delivers the first data-driven, comprehensive account of the community.

Authors Devesh Kapur and Sanjoy Chakravorty presented their findings on Indian-Americans’ rapid rise, the social and economic challenges particular to immigrants of Indian heritage, and the group’s influence on the trajectories of both nations. Georgetown University's Sonal Shah and Carnegie’s Ashley J. Tellis joined the discussion. Carnegie’s Milan Vaishnav moderated. A light reception followed.

Devesh Kapur

Devesh Kapur is the director of the Center for the Advanced Study of India, and a professor of political science and Madan Lal Sobti professor for the study of contemporary India at the University of Pennsylvania.

Sanjoy Chakravorty

Sanjoy Chakravorty is professor of geography and urban studies and a fellow at the Center for Humanities at Temple University, and a nonresident visiting scholar at the Center for the Advanced Study of India.

Sonal Shah

Sonal Shah is professor and founding executive director of the Beeck Center for Social Impact and Innovation at Georgetown University.

Ashley J. Tellis

Ashley J. Tellis is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace specializing in international security, defense, and Asian strategic issues.

Milan Vaishnav

Milan Vaishnav is a senior associate in the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his primary research focus is the political economy of India.