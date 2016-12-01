event

The Other One Percent: Indians in America

Thu. December 1st, 2016
Washington, DC

One of the most remarkable stories of immigration in the last half century is that of Indians to the United States. Not only do people of Indian origin now make up a little over one percent of the American population, but they have become the most-educated and highest-income group in the world’s most advanced nation. The Other One Percent: Indians in America, co-authored by Sanjoy Chakravorty, Devesh Kapur, and Nirvikar Singh, delivers the first data-driven, comprehensive account of the community.

Authors Devesh Kapur and Sanjoy Chakravorty presented their findings on Indian-Americans’ rapid rise, the social and economic challenges particular to immigrants of Indian heritage, and the group’s influence on the trajectories of both nations. Georgetown University's Sonal Shah and Carnegie’s Ashley J. Tellis joined the discussion. Carnegie’s Milan Vaishnav  moderated. A light reception followed.

Devesh Kapur

Devesh Kapur is the director of the Center for the Advanced Study of India, and a professor of political science and Madan Lal Sobti professor for the study of contemporary India at the University of Pennsylvania.

Sanjoy Chakravorty

Sanjoy Chakravorty is professor of geography and urban studies and a fellow at the Center for Humanities at Temple University, and a nonresident visiting scholar at the Center for the Advanced Study of India.

Sonal Shah

Sonal Shah is professor and founding executive director of the Beeck Center for Social Impact and Innovation at Georgetown University.

Ashley J. Tellis

Ashley J. Tellis is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace specializing in international security, defense, and Asian strategic issues.

Milan Vaishnav

Milan Vaishnav is a senior associate in the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his primary research focus is the political economy of India.

Political ReformEconomyForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesSouth AsiaIndia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
Ashley J. Tellis

Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs

Ashley J. Tellis is the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Milan Vaishnav

Director and Senior Fellow, South Asia Program

Milan Vaishnav is a senior fellow and director of the South Asia Program and the host of the Grand Tamasha podcast at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His primary research focus is the political economy of India, and he examines issues such as corruption and governance, state capacity, distributive politics, and electoral behavior. He also conducts research on the Indian diaspora.

Devesh Kapur

Starr Foundation Professor, Johns Hopkins (SAIS)

Devesh Kapur is the Starr Foundation Professor of South Asian studies at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS). He is the author of three books on migration, including The Other One Percent: Indians in America (with Sanjoy Chakravorty and Nirvikar Singh).

Sanjoy Chakravorty

Sonal Shah

Sonal Shah is the founding president of the Asian American Foundation.