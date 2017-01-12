Artificial Intelligence and U.S.-Japan Alliance Engagement

The U.S. National Science and Technology Council recommended in October 2016 that the United States should develop a government-wide strategy for international engagement related to artificial intelligence (AI) and the U.S.-Japan alliance offers an opportune foundation on which to develop that strategy.

This half-day conference explored the current state of artificial intelligence development in the United States and Japan and considered an alliance strategy for AI-related engagement. It reviewed recent trends in the field and examined each country’s relative strengths and areas of investment, focusing not only on government policy with regard to key milestones, global norms, and managing potential economic disruption, but also on the private sector’s involvement.

Agenda

12:00 p.m.

Registration, Buffet Lunch, and Seating

12:30 p.m.

Introduction and Opening Remarks

Douglas H. Paal

12:45 p.m.

Opening Keynote: Policy Issues for AI Networking and Guiding Principles for AI Development​

Susumu Hirano

1:45 p.m.

Application of AI in the United States and Japan​

Koichi Takahashi, Ryohei Fujimaki, Joshua Haecker, Kara Sutton, Bruce Stokes

3:30 p.m.

Alliance Engagement Priorities for the Common Good

Lynne Parker, Fumio Shimpo, Masaki Fukuda, Anish Goel, James L. Schoff

Participants

Douglas H. Paal

Douglas H. Paal is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as vice chairman of JPMorgan Chase International and was an unofficial U.S. representative to Taiwan as director of the American Institute in Taiwan.

Susumu Hirano

Susumu Hirano is dean of the Graduate Institute of Policy Studies at Chuo University. He specializes in civil jurisprudence and conducts research on product liability, cyberspace law, robot law, and American law.

Koichi Takahashi

Koichi Takahashi is team leader of the Laboratory for Biochemical Simulation at the Riken Quantitative Biology Center.

Ryohei Fujimaki

Ryohei Fujimaki is a research fellow at NEC's Data Science Research Lab. He is in charge of developing NEC's advanced analytics technologies and their applications in the U.S. and Asia-Pacific markets.

Joshua Haecker

Joshua Haecker is director of analysis at Predata. He previously served as a senior signals intelligence analyst for the U.S. Army and a senior consultant for Deloitte Consulting Strategy Service Line.

Kara Sutton

Kara Sutton is senior manager of the Center for Global Regulatory Cooperation at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Bruce Stokes

Bruce Stokes is director of global economic attitudes at Pew Research Center, where he assesses public views about economic conditions, foreign policy and values.

Lynne Parker

Lynne Parker is associate dean and professor at the University of Tennessee's Tickle College of Engineering. She specializes in distributed mobile robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, sensor networks, human-robot interaction, and multi-agent systems.

Fumio Shimpo

Fumio Shimpo is a professor in the Faculty of Policy Management and the Graduate School of Media and Governance at Keio University. His areas of expertise include constitutional law and cyber law.

Masaki Fukuda

Masaki Fukuda is director of the Policy Research Department in the Institute for Information and Communications Policy at Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Anish Goel

Anish Goel joined the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services in 2015, where he currently serves as a Professional Staff Member. His responsibilities include defense science and technology issues, including research and development, as well as Pentagon policy and strategy in South Asia.

James L. Schoff

James L. Schoff is a senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japanese relations and regional engagement, Japanese politics and security, and the private sector’s role in Japanese policymaking.