Has Pakistan’s Democracy Turned a Corner?

Pakistan’s 2013 general election marked the country’s first civilian transfer of power following the completion of an elected government’s full term. However, questions linger over the country’s democratic durability as next year’s election will occur against a challenging backdrop. Extremist violence, civil-military tensions, low-intensity conflict with India, and a fragile economy are all cause for concern.

Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, one of Pakistan’s leading analysts of political, legislative, and electoral affairs, discussed how these challenges affect the prospects for a second peaceful transition to power. He also shared key insights into the current state of democracy and governance in Pakistan. Carnegie’s Milan Vaishnav moderated.

Ahmed Bilal Mehboob

Ahmed Bilal Mehboob is the president and founder of the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT).

Milan Vaishnav

Milan Vaishnav is a senior fellow in the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his primary research focus is the political economy of India.