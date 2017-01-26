Japan in 2017: A Look at the Year Ahead

Japan in 2017 faces both domestic and international issues of critical importance, including forging a new alliance strategy with the Trump administration. Special guests Yoichi Funabashi and Congressman Joaquin Castro joined top experts from academia, media, and the nonprofit sector to consider a broad range of political, economic, security, and social issues likely to impact not only Japan, but also its regional relationships.

On foreign issues, crafting an alliance strategy with a new Trump administration features prominently, all while as managing the ever-growing threat of North Korea and promoting economic and diplomatic cooperation with a wide range of partners including South Korea, Australia, India, and countries in Southeast Asia.

Domestically, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe remains focused on improving Japan’s economy through his “Abenomics” policies, and he could be tempted to use his relative political strength to call an election and/or push forward with proposed amendments to Japan’s now seventy-year-old constitution.

This event was cosponsored by the Japan America Society of Washington DC, the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, and the National Association of Japan-America Societies.

Agenda

10:00 to 10:15 a.m.

Welcome

James L. Schoff, Amb. John R. Malott

10:15 to 11:00 a.m.

The Alliance and a New U.S. Congress

Joaquin Castro (D-TX), Matthew P. Goodman

11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Domestic Political, Economic, and Social Developments: A Look Ahead

Yoichi Funabashi, Frank Jannuzi, Alicia Ogawa, Emma Chanlett-Avery

12:30 to 1:00 p.m.

Networking Luncheon

1:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Japan’s International Agenda in the Trump Era

Yoichi Funabashi

2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Japan, Asia, and Their Relationship in 2017

Andrew Beatty, Abigail Friedman, Bonnie S. Glaser, Satoshi Ogawa, James L. Schoff

Participants

James L. Schoff

James L. Schoff is a senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japanese relations and regional engagement, Japanese politics and security, and the private sector’s role in Japanese policymaking.

Amb. John R. Malott

Amb. John R. Malott is president of the Japan-America Society of Washington, DC. He formerly was U.S. Ambassdor to Malaysia between 1995 and 1998.

Congressman Joaquin Castro

Congressman Joaquin Castro is the representative for the 20th district of Texas, a position he has held since 2013. He serves on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, as well as the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Matthew P. Goodman

Matthew P. Goodman is senior adviser for Asian economics and holds the William E. Simon Chair in Political Economy at CSIS.

Yoichi Funabashi

Yoichi Funabashi is co-founder and chairman of the Rebuild Japan Initiative Foundation.

Frank Jannuzi

Frank Jannuzi is president and chief executive officer of the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Foundation.

Alicia Ogawa

Alicia Ogawa is director of the Program on Alternative Investments at the Center on Japanese Economy and Business at the Columbia Business School.

Emma Chanlett-Avery

Emma Chanlett-Avery is a specialist in Asian affairs in the Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Trade division of the Congressional Research Service.

Andrew Beatty

Andrew Beatty is White House correspondent for Agence France-Presse, a position he has held since late 2014. He was previously based in South Africa, Panama, and Brussels.

Abigail Friedman

Abigail Friedman is founder and CEO of the Wisteria Group where she provides advisory services for businesses, educational institutions, non-profits, and public institutions that seek to expand their international networks.

Bonnie S. Glaser

Bonnie S. Glaser is a senior adviser for Asia and the director of the China Power Project at CSIS, where she works on issues related to Chinese foreign and security policy.

Satoshi Ogawa

Satoshi Ogawa is the Washington bureau chief at the Yomiuri Shimbun.