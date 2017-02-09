Implications of the Trump Presidency for U.S. Politics and Foreign Policy

Carnegie Europe hosted a public event looking at the possible impacts of the new U.S. administration at home and abroad. Thomas Carothers, the Carnegie Endowment’s senior vice president for studies, analyzed the likely ramifications of the Trump presidency for U.S. foreign policy and for the health and functioning of U.S. democracy.

Heather Grabbe, director of the Open Society European Policy Institute, commented on the potential consequences of the new U.S. administration for European foreign policy and for Europe generally. Carnegie Europe’s Judy Dempsey moderated.

Video

Audio

Photos

Thomas Carothers

Thomas Carothers is senior vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Heather Grabbe

Heather Grabbe is the director of the Open Society European Policy Institute. Follow her on Twitter @HeatherGrabbe.

Judy Dempsey

Judy Dempsey is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie Europe and editor in chief of the Strategic Europe blog. Follow her on Twitter @Judy_Dempsey.