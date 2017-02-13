Online Q&A on the U.S.-Japan Alliance

From trade and finance to regional security and technology cooperation, the U.S.-Japan alliance has transformed significantly since the end of the Cold War into a far-reaching partnership beyond simply containing the Soviet Union. But enduring security issues in the Asia-Pacific region and new challenges—such as North Korea’s nuclear weapons breakthrough and President Trump’s threats to upend the existing global supply chain—have complicated some aspects of the relationship.

Carnegie Senior Fellow James Schoff participated in a Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ (AMA) to discuss the factors that have shaped the post-Cold War U.S.-Japan alliance and how the alliance can move forward in 2017 and beyond. Schoff also provided insights on visits in the early days of the Trump administration by U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis to Tokyo and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe to Washington.

This online Q&A is part of a series of AMAs done with the help of the Geopolitics Subreddit.

James L. Schoff

James L. Schoff is a senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japan relations and regional engagement, Japanese politics and security, and the private sector’s role in Japanese policymaking.