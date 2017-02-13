event

Online Q&A on the U.S.-Japan Alliance

Mon. February 13th, 2017
VIRTUAL

From trade and finance to regional security and technology cooperation, the U.S.-Japan alliance has transformed significantly since the end of the Cold War into a far-reaching partnership beyond simply containing the Soviet Union. But enduring security issues in the Asia-Pacific region and new challenges—such as North Korea’s nuclear weapons breakthrough and President Trump’s threats to upend the existing global supply chain—have complicated some aspects of the relationship.  

Carnegie Senior Fellow James Schoff participated in a Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ (AMA) to discuss the factors that have shaped the post-Cold War U.S.-Japan alliance and how the alliance can move forward in 2017 and beyond. Schoff also provided insights on visits in the early days of the Trump administration by U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis to Tokyo and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe to Washington. 

This online Q&A is part of a series of AMAs done with the help of the Geopolitics Subreddit.

Click here to read the AMA.

James L. Schoff

James L. Schoff is a senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japan relations and regional engagement, Japanese politics and security, and the private sector’s role in Japanese policymaking.

Political ReformEconomyTradeSecurityMilitaryForeign PolicyTechnologyNorth AmericaUnited StatesEast AsiaJapan
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

James L. Schoff

Former Senior Fellow, Asia Program

James L. Schoff was a senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japan relations and regional engagement, Japanese technology innovation, and regional trade and security dynamics.