Challenges in the Mediterranean: Terrorism, Conflict, and Refugees

Over the past few months, the Mediterranean area has continued to experience a period of tension, crisis, and violence. From the drawn-out war in Syria to the threat of jihadist extremism to humanitarian and refugee crises, the region has gradually become the epicenter of the most dramatic policy challenges confronting the EU—challenges that, if left unchecked, will have far-reaching consequences.

Carnegie Europe, in partnership with the Barcelona-based European Institute of the Mediterranean (IEMed), was pleased to host the Brussels launch of the IEMed Mediterranean Yearbook 2016, a comprehensive reference document for all those working on the region. The yearbook analyzes the key issues and events impacting the Mediterranean area today, and those that are shaping its future, from the multiple vantage points of more than 60 expert contributors from Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

Carnegie’s Marc Pierini moderated a lively discussion featuring Rosa Balfour, acting director of the Europe Program at the German Marshall Fund; Senén Florensa, executive president of IEMed; and Michael Koehler, director for neighborhood South at the European Commission.

Video

Audio

Rosa Balfour

Rosa Balfour is the acting director of the Europe Program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States. Follow her on Twitter @RosaBalfour.

Senén Florensa

Senén Florensa is the executive president of the European Institute of the Mediterranean (IEMed). Follow him on Twitter @IEMed_.

Michael Koehler

Michael Koehler is the director for neighborhood South at the European Commission Directorate General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations.

Marc Pierini

Marc Pierini is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe. Follow him on Twitter @MarcPierini1.