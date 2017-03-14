event
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

The Final Phase of the War in Syria?

Tue. March 14th, 2017
Beirut, Lebanon

The Syrian conflict is not yet over, but it appears to have entered its final phase. Though Syrian President Bashar al-Assad seems set on maintaining power, significant shifts in U.S. and Turkish policies may help produce a negotiated outcome for the war weary country.

How will Syria’s military conflict and the ongoing diplomatic efforts in Geneva and Astana develop over the next year? What does a political outcome that leaves Assad in power mean for stability, genuine national reconciliation, and the Kurdish issue in Syria? What are the prospects for the Syrian opposition should the armed conflict cease? Malik al-Abdeh, Sultan Barakat and Yezid Sayigh addressed these questions in a panel discussion. Carnegie’s Mohanad Hage Ali moderated.

Political ReformMiddle EastSyriaLevant
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Malik al-Abdeh

Malik al-Abdeh is a consultant for the Humanitarian Dialogue Center.

Sultan Barakat

Sultan Barakat is the director of the Centre for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies at the Doha Institute.

Mohanad Hage Ali

Deputy Director for Research, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Mohanad Hage Ali is the deputy director for research at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center.

Yezid Sayigh

Senior Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yezid Sayigh is a senior fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, where he leads the program on Civil-Military Relations in Arab States (CMRAS). His work focuses on the comparative political and economic roles of Arab armed forces, the impact of war on states and societies, the politics of postconflict reconstruction and security sector transformation in Arab transitions, and authoritarian resurgence.