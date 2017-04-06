event

Syria’s Trajectory and Challenges for the United States

Thu. April 6th, 2017
Washington, DC

In six years, the Syria conflict has evolved from a democratic uprising to the world’s most pressing international crisis. As a new administration in the United States hones its policy to address the conflict, Carnegie’s Middle East Program brought together speakers from Syria, other Arab countries, Turkey, Europe, and Russia to examine the potential scenarios for the future of the Syria conflict, the role of external players, as well as the serious political, humanitarian, and security challenges posed by this tragic conflict.

Agenda

8:30 a.m.
Registration and Breakfast

9:15 a.m.
Welcome
Marwan Muasher

9:30 a.m.
Conflict Scenarios and International Players
Frederic HofNikolay Kozhanov, Hossein Mousavian, Galip Dalay
Moderator: Joseph Bahout

11:15 a.m.
Coffee Break

11:30 a.m.
Is a Syrian Political Solution Still Possible?
Bassma Kodmani, Rouba Mhaissen, Jihad Makdissi, 
Moderator: Yezid Sayigh

1:00 p.m.
Buffet Lunch

1:30 p.m.
Economic Reconstruction and Refugee Repatriation
Riad Hijab, Tayssir Raddawi, Tobias Ellwood, Shanta Devarajan
Moderator:  Maha Yahya

3:00 p.m.
Conclusion

Political ReformDemocracySecurityMilitaryForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesMiddle EastSyria
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Bassma Kodmani

Galip Dalay

Hossein Mousavian

Jihad Makdissi

Riad Hijab

Rouba Mhaissen

Tayssir Raddawi

Joseph Bahout

Nonresident Fellow, Middle East Program

Joseph Bahout was a nonresident fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program. His research focuses on political developments in Lebanon and Syria, regional spillover from the Syrian crisis, and identity politics across the region.

Marwan Muasher

Vice President for Studies

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. Muasher served as foreign minister (2002–2004) and deputy prime minister (2004–2005) of Jordan, and his career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.

Yezid Sayigh

Senior Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yezid Sayigh is a senior fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, where he leads the program on Civil-Military Relations in Arab States (CMRAS). His work focuses on the comparative political and economic roles of Arab armed forces, the impact of war on states and societies, the politics of postconflict reconstruction and security sector transformation in Arab transitions, and authoritarian resurgence.

Maha Yahya

Director, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yahya is director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.

Tobias Ellwood

Shanta Devarajan