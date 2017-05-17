Europe and Iran: Beyond the Nuclear Deal

The EU’s approach to Iran has emerged as one of the few success stories of European foreign policy. The union’s role in helping broker the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is generally underappreciated by policymakers in Europe, in the United States, and around the world. But with the U.S. administration now reviewing whether it should pull out of the landmark—if imperfect—agreement, Tehran may find renewed interest in a strategic relationship with Brussels.

On the eve of Iran’s 2017 presidential election, Carnegie Europe hosted an event to launch Europe and Iran: The Nuclear Deal and Beyond, the latest book by Carnegie Europe Nonresident Fellow Cornelius Adebahr.

The event kicked off with a keynote speech by Helga Maria Schmid, Secretary General of the European External Action Service. A panel discussion followed with remarks by Cornelius Adebahr; Jarrett Blanc, Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; and Pierre Vimont, Senior Fellow at Carnegie Europe. Pooneh Ghoddoosi, a Senior Broadcaster with the BBC, moderated.

Photos

Audio

Video

Helga Maria Schmid

Helga Maria Schmid is the Secretary General of the European External Action Service. She was one of the leading negotiators of the Iran nuclear deal. Follow her on Twitter @HelgaSchmid_EU.

Cornelius Adebahr

Cornelius Adebahr is a Nonresident Fellow at Carnegie Europe. He lived and worked in Tehran from 2011 to 2013 and in Washington, DC, from 2013 to 2016.

Jarrett Blanc

Jarrett Blanc is a Senior Fellow in the Geoeconomics and Strategy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He was previously the Deputy Lead Coordinator of the U.S. government for Iran nuclear deal implementation.

Pierre Vimont

Pierre Vimont is a Senior Fellow at Carnegie Europe. He previously served as Secretary General of the European External Action Service.

Pooneh Ghoddoosi

Pooneh Ghoddoosi is a Senior Broadcaster with the BBC. She presents and edits programs on TV and radio in both English and Persian. Follow her on Twitter @poopoosh.