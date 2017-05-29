event

Rising Democracies Network Meets in Tokyo, Japan

Mon. May 29th, 2017
Tokyo, Japan

In May 2017, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Hitotsubashi University co-hosted a two-day meeting of Carnegie’s Rising Democracies Network in Tokyo, Japan. The meeting convened network members as well as local and regional experts and officials in the areas of democracy, conflict, and foreign policy. Discussions focused primarily on the nexus between democracy, conflict, and new Asian geopolitics. Members examined the role of democracy in conflict and stability in Asia and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation among Asian countries to fortify democracy and stability in the region. The Robert Bosch Stiftung was an active partner at the meeting.

event speakers

Thomas Carothers

Harvey V. Fineberg Chair for Democracy Studies; Director, Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program

Thomas Carothers, director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, is a leading expert on comparative democratization and international support for democracy.

Richard Youngs

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Youngs is a senior fellow in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, based at Carnegie Europe. He works on EU foreign policy and on issues of international democracy.