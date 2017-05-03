event

Superfast Primetime Ultimate Nation: The Relentless Invention of Modern India

Wed. May 3rd, 2017
Washington, DC

For countless years, India has been touted as a country with enormous potential. But its ability to realize this promise faces innumerable hurdles. In a new book, Superfast Primetime Ultimate Nation: The Relentless Invention of Modern India, veteran journalist Adam Roberts examines four of the biggest challenges the country faces at the dawn of the twenty-first century: rapidly expanding the size and inclusiveness of the economy, reforming its often unruly politics, projecting power overseas, and managing its unique social diversity.

Drawing on five years of experience crisscrossing the length and breadth of the country from Kerala to the Himalayas, Bengal to Gujarat, Roberts discussed his new book, which the Financial Times called “engagingly written, deftly weaving eclectic encounters into its portrait of a country in transition.” Carnegie’s Milan Vaishnav moderated. A reception and book signing followed.

Adam Roberts

Adam Roberts is the author of Superfast Primetime Ultimate Nation: The Relentless Invention of Modern India and a former South Asia correspondent for the Economist. He is currently their European business and finance correspondent in Paris.

Milan Vaishnav

Milan Vaishnav is a senior fellow in the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and author of the recent book When Crime Pays: Money and Muscle in Indian Politics.

