Launch: Toward a Global Norm Against Manipulating the Integrity of Financial Data

The malicious use of information and communication technologies poses a risk to financial systems and could endanger financial stability. Carnegie’s Cyber Policy Initiative held the launch event of the Carnegie white paper “Toward a Global Norm Against Manipulating the Integrity of Financial Data.” Building on the March 18, 2017 communiqué of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, this Carnegie publication proposes that, as a next step, the G20 should commit not to manipulate the integrity of data and algorithms of financial institutions and to cooperate when such manipulations occur.

This event and panel discussion explored the implications of this proposal and the path forward should it be adopted. Michael Chertoff gave opening remarks, followed by an in-depth discussion panel featuring Greg Rattray, Siobhan MacDermott, and Tim Maurer, the report’s lead author. Duncan Hollis moderated.

Michael Chertoff

Michael Chertoff is the co-founder and executive chairman of the Chertoff Group. He served as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from 2005 to 2009.

Siobhan MacDermott

Siobhan MacDermott is senior vice president and the global cyber public policy executive at Bank of America.

Greg Rattray

Greg Rattray is the director of Global Cyber Partnerships & Government Strategy at JP Morgan Chase & Co. He previously served as director of cyber security on the U.S. National Security Council.

Tim Maurer

Tim Maurer is a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and co-directs its Cyber Policy Initiative.

Duncan B. Hollis

Duncan B. Hollis is a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the James E. Beasley professor of law at Temple Law School, where he also serves as the associate dean for academic affairs.