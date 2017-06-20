The UK and Turkey need to redefine their future relationships with the EU. While Britain is preparing to leave the union in the wake of a dramatic snap election, Turkey’s membership seems to be moving toward a breaking point. British and Turkish policymakers now face a similar conundrum—how to reconstruct relations with the EU under newly changed assumptions about their future status in Europe. Though starting from different political vantage points, could London and Ankara coordinate their relationship to help improve their negotiating positions with Brussels?

Carnegie’s Sinan Ülgen discussed the common problems and possible solutions for two of the EU’s closest future partners. Ülgen debated the findings of his latest paper, entitled “Negotiating Brexit: The Prospect of a UK-Turkey Partnership,” with Alex Barker, Brussels bureau chief of the Financial Times. Marc Pierini, visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe, moderated.

Alex Barker

Alex Barker is the Brussels bureau chief of the Financial Times.

Sinan Ülgen

Sinan Ülgen is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe.

Marc Pierini

Marc Pierini is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe.