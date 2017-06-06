event
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Prospects for a Political Solution in Syria

Tue. June 6th, 2017
Beirut, Lebanon

The Syrian conflict six years on remains mired in the complexities of local, regional, and international interests, complicating ongoing efforts to achieve a political solution. The many unaddressed challenges seem to render the negotiations in Geneva and Astana a futile and endless process.

As battlefield events develop and U.S. involvement in the conflict accelerates, what prospects are left for a political solution? Are the Geneva or Astana talks viable? The Carnegie Middle East Center and the Jusoor Center for Studies held a panel discussion with Obeida Nahas, Mohamad Sarmini, and Yezid Sayigh.

Obeida Nahas

Obeida Nahas is the president of the National Renewal Movement.

Mohamad Sarmini

Mohamad Sarmini is the director of the Jusoor Center for Studies.

Yezid Sayigh

Senior Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yezid Sayigh is a senior fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, where he leads the program on Civil-Military Relations in Arab States (CMRAS). His work focuses on the comparative political and economic roles of Arab armed forces, the impact of war on states and societies, the politics of postconflict reconstruction and security sector transformation in Arab transitions, and authoritarian resurgence.

Maha Yahya

Director, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yahya is director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.